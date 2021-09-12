2 ‘Yaba traders’ killed in Cox’s Bazar ‘gunfights’

Two suspected Yaba traders were killed in two separate gunfights with members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Teknaf and Ukhia of Cox's Bazar early Sunday.

One of the deceased was identified as Mohammad Shahjahan 27, son of Syed Nur, resident of Deilpara area in Ukhia upazila. He was killed in Ukhia gunfight. He was also accused in 10 cases including arms, robbery and Yaba smuggling.

However, the BGB authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the person who died in Teknaf.

The deceased is believed to be a Rohingya as he swam across the Naf River.

The incidents took place near Naf river in Teknaf and Ghumdhum Rezuamtoli border area in Ukhia, confirmed commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Foysal Hasan Khan and Cox's Bazar-34 BGB commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Abu Haider Azad Ahmed.

BGB members also recovered 3.40lakh pieces of Yaba tablets from Teknaf and 50,000 pieces of Yaba tablets from Ukhia and two LGs.

Lieutenant Colonel Foysal Hasan Khan said that a patrol team of BGB challenged a group of men while they were crossing Naf river.

Sensing danger, they opened fire to BGB, prompting them to fire which triggered the gunfight.

After gunfight, BGB members recovered one as bullet injured.

The injured was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Cox's Bazar-34 BGB commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Abu Haider Azad Ahmed said that on an information that a consignment of Yaba was coming from Myanmar, BGB members intensified patrol in the border pillar-39 no area.

At one stage, when they signaled a group of 4-5 people to stop, they opened fire on BGB, forcing them to fire back, triggering the gunfight.

After the gunfight, they recovered Shahjahan's body from the spot, said the BGB official.