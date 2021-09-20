2 workers die in Rooppur Power Plant accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 September, 2021, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 11:30 pm

Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Two workers have died after falling 100-foot from top of an under-construction reactor of Rooppur Nuclear Power plant in Pabna on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Moniruzzaman, 32, and Madhab Chandra Sarkar, 44. They are local workers.

Confirming the matter, Ishwardi Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Asaduzzaman said, "Two workers died on the spot and one was injured in the accident. The injured worker was taken to upazila health complex initially. Later he was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for better treatment."

Quoting witnesses, Oliv Hossain, maternal cousin of Monizzaman, said, "My cousin and few others were setting up iron angle on upper part of the second reactor without any crane. Three of them suddenly fell 100-foot down along with an iron angle. They were rushed to Ishwardi Hospital where doctors declared two dead." 

The nuclear power plant is consists of two units with a capacity of 1,200MW each. It is the country's maiden power project of its kind.

The project's construction cost, including manpower training, amounts to Tk1.13 lakh crore and 90% of it is being funded by Russia.

The nuclear power plant will start trial production by loading fuel uranium from 2024.

