2 workers die as sand-laden truck runs them over in Barishal

Two workers died after a sand-laden truck ran over them in West Kaunia of Barishal city.

The incident happened on the road adjacent to Hazera Khatun School in West Kaunia around 1:00 am on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Yunus (59) and Habib (38).

According to police and locals, Yunus, Habib, and some other workers were working to move the truck that got stuck in the sand. As the truck reversed suddenly, they (Yunus and Habib) were crushed under its wheels and died on the spot.

"We rushed to the spot and found the two workers dead under the wheels of the truck," said Rabiul Alamin,senior station officer of Barisal Sadar Fire Service and Civil Defence.

"No one could say whether the truck was reversed by its driver or whether it went backwards on its own," he added.

"The bodies were sent to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital for autopsy," said Shahidul Islam, sub-inspector of Kaunia Police Station.

Meanwhile, Md Asaduzzaman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kaunia Police Station, said a complaint has yet to be filed over the matter.