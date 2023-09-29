2 workers die as sand-laden truck runs them over in Barishal

Bangladesh

UNB
29 September, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2023, 01:36 pm

Related News

2 workers die as sand-laden truck runs them over in Barishal

The incident happened on the road adjacent to Hazera Khatun School in West Kaunia around 1:00 am on Friday

UNB
29 September, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2023, 01:36 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Two workers died after a sand-laden truck ran over them in West Kaunia of Barishal city.

The incident happened on the road adjacent to Hazera Khatun School in West Kaunia around 1:00 am on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Yunus (59) and Habib (38).

According to police and locals, Yunus, Habib, and some other workers were working to move the truck that got stuck in the sand. As the truck reversed suddenly, they (Yunus and Habib) were crushed under its wheels and died on the spot.

"We rushed to the spot and found the two workers dead under the wheels of the truck," said Rabiul Alamin,senior station officer of Barisal Sadar Fire Service and Civil Defence.

"No one could say whether the truck was reversed by its driver or whether it went backwards on its own," he added.

"The bodies were sent to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital for autopsy," said Shahidul Islam, sub-inspector of Kaunia Police Station.

Meanwhile, Md Asaduzzaman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kaunia Police Station, said a complaint has yet to be filed over the matter.

Top News

Barishal / truck accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Oh Oh Jaane Jaana: Enduring charisma of a quintessential 90s Bollywood song

Oh Oh Jaane Jaana: Enduring charisma of a quintessential 90s Bollywood song

4h | Features
Food delivery rider pedals through Dhaka&#039;s wet roads, ensuring timely deliveries despite the pouring rain. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

An unexpected rain, an unexpected expense: How food delivery men survive Dhaka’s storms

6h | Features
More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

2d | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1d | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

1d | TBS Today
What will be the problem for Bangladesh due to the US sanctions on the ACU?

What will be the problem for Bangladesh due to the US sanctions on the ACU?

1h | TBS Economy