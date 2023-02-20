2 women die after tourist boat capsizes in Kaptai Lake

2 women die after tourist boat capsizes in Kaptai Lake

Two women died and three others were injured after a tourist boat capsized in Rangamati's Kaptai Lake on Monday (February 20).

Dr Sawkat Akbar Khan, RMO of Rangamati General Hospital said that the deceased have not been identified yet. The injured are - Namita Burman, Meena Rani Burman and Sachindra Mandal.

According to local sources, a group of 56 tourists came from Pachbibi area of Joypurhat to visit Kaptai Lake and the hanging bridge in Rangamati.

In the afternoon, the boat carrying them suddenly capsized in the lake near the DC Bungalow area. Locals rescued the injured and took them to the Rangamati General Hospital.

"Five people were brought to the hospital's emergency department, two of whom two women were dead," Civil surgeon Bipash Khisa said.

"Of the three injured, Namita and Meena are stable but Sachindra is in a critical state," he added.

Kaptai Lake / drowning / tourists dead / Rangamati

