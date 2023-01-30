2 vessels carrying Rooppur nuke plant consignments dock at Mongla Port

Bangladesh

UNB
30 January, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 01:31 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Two vessels with consignments for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Pabna have arrived at Mongla port.

The ships-- 'MV Anka Sun' and 'MV Sapodilla' carrying goods weighing 1400.42 MT and 518.42 MT respectively docked at the port's jetty no 7 and 8 on Sunday evening, Mongla Port Authority (MPA) Harbor Master Captain Shaheen Majid said.  

The unloading of goods from the ships started on Sunday night, he added. 

Liberian flag carrier MV Sapodilla left St. Petersburg Port of Russia for Mongla Port and docked at the jetty no 8 of the port on Sunday evening. 

Another ship, MV Anka Sun left Russian Novorossiysk Sea Port on December 26 docked at the jetty no-7 of Mongla port at the same time.

The goods will be taken to the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant by road, said Sadhan Kumar Chakraborty, local shipping agent of MV Anka Sun. 

Earlier on January 22, Panama flag carrier Liberty Harvest and Russian flag carrier MV Kamilia carrying goods for the nuke plant docked at the port.

Sanctioned Russian ship Sparta III (Ursa Major) was scheduled to dock at Mongla port in the southwestern part of the country at the end of December last year and unload cargo destined for the Rooppur NPP .

But the authorities denied the ship permission to dock at the port after officials got a letter from the US Embassy in Dhaka saying that the ship was on a list of Russian ships sanctioned by the US.

On January 22, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh will not accept those Russian ships which are under sanctions.

