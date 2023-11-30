2 vans carrying RMG products burnt in Gazipur

Two covered vans were burnt on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at the Bhogra Bypass intersection on 30 November. Photo: UNB

Two covered vans were burnt as ignitable substances were hurled at the vehicles on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at the Bhogra Bypass intersection early Thursday.

Abdus Samad, senior station master of Joydebpur Fire Service, said ignitable substances were thrown at a parked covered van and a moving covered van early in the morning.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.

Both the covered vans were carrying goods from readymade garment factories.