2 vans carrying RMG products burnt in Gazipur

Bangladesh

UNB
30 November, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 09:44 am

Two covered vans were burnt on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at the Bhogra Bypass intersection on 30 November. Photo: UNB
Two covered vans were burnt on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at the Bhogra Bypass intersection on 30 November. Photo: UNB

Two covered vans were burnt as ignitable substances were hurled at the vehicles on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at the Bhogra Bypass intersection early Thursday.

Abdus Samad, senior station master of Joydebpur Fire Service, said ignitable substances were thrown at a parked covered van and a moving covered van early in the morning.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.

Both the covered vans were carrying goods from readymade garment factories.

