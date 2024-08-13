2 unidentified people beaten to death in Gazipur on suspicion of robbery

Two unidentified people were beaten to death on Tuesday (13 August) evening in Gazipur's Tongi, on suspicion of robbery.

"The incident occurred when two unidentified people attempted to rob a bus in front of Mitali Filling Station on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in the Tongi Bazar area," Gazipur Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (Crime-South) Md Alamgir Hossain told The Business Standard quoting locals.

"Later, locals caught them. Subsequently, an angry mob beat them up.

"They were taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where the on-duty doctor pronounced them dead."

The police official further said, "Upon receiving information, the police recovered the bodies and sent them to the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

"The two youths died due to beating on suspicion of robbery. The identities of the two deceased have not been ascertained. Police are trying to identify them.

"Legal action is underway regarding the incident," he added.