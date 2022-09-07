2 tubes of Bangabandhu Tunnel likely to open this Oct, Nov: Quader

The inauguration of Bangabandhu Tunnel, under Karnaphuli River, will be done in two segments and open to public in October and November this year, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (7 September ).

"As it (the tunnel) has two tubes, the first tube will be inaugurated in October and the other in November. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate both tubes of the tunnel," he said.

The minister revealed this information while speaking at a programme, organised by Bangladesh Secretariat Reporter's Forum (BSRF) at the Secretariat in Dhaka.

Besides, construction work of Kalna Bridge will be finished this month (September) and the PM will inaugurate it any time in October, he said.

Talking about Dhaka Metro Rail project, the minister said 94% work of the metro rail – from Uttara to Agargaon point – has been completed, which will be inaugurated this December. Metro rail from Uttara to Motijheel point is expected to be inaugurated in December, next year.

He also said, 52% of construction work of the Elevated Expressway has been finished and it is going on in full swing.

BSRF general secretary Masudul Haque presided over the dialogue chaired by its president Tapan Biswas.