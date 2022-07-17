2 toddlers crushed to death by trolley in Jashore

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 July, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 02:08 pm

Two toddlers were crushed to death by a trolley in Jashore today.

The two children Zahia Khatun, 4, and her cousin Abu Huraira, 2, were killed after Zahia's father Kamal Hossain tried to bring the trolley out from his house in Jirat village of the district on Sunday (17 July) morning.

Kamal said, like every day he was leaving home with a trolley to carry soil and did not notice if there was anyone behind.

"The vehicle felt stuck and would not move backwards when I tried to reverse it multiple times. When I went to check, I saw my baby Zahia and my brother's son Abu Huraira crushed against the wheels," he said.

He also said that he could not hear their screams as the trolley made a loud noise while starting.

The family and the neighbours are mourning the tragic death of the two children of the same family. The mothers of the two children keep fainting due to the shock. 

Jashore Kotwali Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Tajul Islam said the two children were victims of an accident. The bodies of the two children were handed over to the families without a post-mortem as they did not file any complaint, he added.

