2 TBS journos win ‘Nagad-DRU Best Reporting Award-2021’

Two journalists of The Business Standard (TBS) have won the "Nagad-Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) Best Reporting Award 2021".

The awardees are, TBS Special Correspondent Jebun Nesa Alo, under the banking category, and TBS Senior Staff Correspondent Abbas Uddin Noyon, under the education category.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury handed over the awards to the two journos at a ceremony held at the Krishibid Institute in Dhaka's Farmgate area on Tuesday.

Jebun Nesa Alo and Abbas Uddin Noyon won the awards for their reports titled "ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners" and "Not only education, empty classrooms hit others too" respectively.

A total of 22 reporters were awarded this year in 22 different categories.

The country's 10 veteran editors voted to select the best impactful reports for the award.