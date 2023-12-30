2 supporters of independent candidate allegedly beaten by AL men in Teknaf

TBS Report
30 December, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 08:35 pm

Photo: Google Maps
Photo: Google Maps

Two supporters of an independent candidate for the national polls were beaten while conducting an election campaign, allegedly by Awami League activists in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf on Saturday (30 December).

The injured are former Teknaf upazila Chhatra League president Sultan Mahmud and Teknaf Sadar union Ward-1 Jubo League President Mohammad Faruk. Both are supporters of the Cox's Bazar-4 constituency independent candidate and Teknaf upazila Awami League President Nurul Bashar. 

Nurul Bashar said some of his campaign workers and supporters were distributing leaflets among the locals while campaigning in auto-rickshaws in the Habirchhara area of Sadar union in Teknaf upazila in the afternoon. 

"At that time, AL activists led by former Teknaf Upazila Parishad chairman Zafar Alam attacked them and vandalised two auto-rickshaws used for campaigning. 

"Later, the injured were rescued by the locals and admitted to the Teknaf Upazila Health Complex," said the independent candidate.

When contacted, Zafar Alam said what Nurul said is not entirely true.

Teknaf police station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Osman Gani said a team of police went to the spot immediately after hearing about the incident. 

"Both parties left the scene before the police arrived. It was not possible to know the statements of both parties. However, according to the information received from the locals about the incident, there was no attack but rather a slight altercation between the two groups," he said. 

Legal action will be taken after investigation if written complaints are received from the victims, the OC added.

