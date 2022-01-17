2 sub-inspectors killed as police vehicle falls into ditch in N’ganj

Two sub-inspectors of Sonargaon Police Station have been killed today as a pickup van carrying them plunged into a ditch in Dattapara area of Narayanganj.

Fire Service's Public Relations Officer Shahjahan Shikder confirmed the news.

He said two fire fighting units were conducting rescue operation at the accident spot.

Police claimed that a constable is missing in the incident, he added.

He further said that a team of divers from the Fire Service is on the way to launch a search operation.