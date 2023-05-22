2 SSC examinees killed as truck hits motorbike in Satkhira

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Two SSC examinees were killed on Sunday night after a truck hit the motorbike they were riding on Satkhira-Khulna highway near Binerpota bridge in Satkhira.

The deceased were identified as Akash Hossain, 17, and Ankush Sarkar, 17, students of Patkhelghata Bahumukhi High School.

Akash and Ankush were on their way to Satkhira town when the truck from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle at Binerpota bridge area, leaving them dead on spot.

Shimul Rana, an officer of Satkhira fire station said, they recovered their bodies and sent those to the hospital.

The truck driver managed to flee the scene immediately, he said.

