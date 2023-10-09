2 shot dead in Rohingya camp

Two Rohingya men have been killed by unknown assailants in separate shootings in a dominance conflict at the Kutupalong Rohingya camp of Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar.

The incidents occurred in Block B of Kutupalong 2-East and Block A-8 of Balukhali 7 Rohingya camps at around 3am and 4am respectively, confirmed Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali of Ukhiya Police Station.

The deceased have been identified as Sanaullah, 27, son of Late Mir Ahmed, from Block B of Balukhali 7 Rohingya camp and Ahmad Hossain, 36, son of Abdul Goffur, from Block G of the same camp.

"A group of unidentified miscreants fired several shots at Sana Ullah near Mahmudul Haque's residence in Block B of Kutupalong 2-East Rohingya camp, resulting in his immediate death," said Ukhiya Police Station officer-in-charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali, quoting locals.

Similarly, Ahmad Hossain was shot to death by unknown assailants in front of Ali Johar's tea stall in Block E-8 of Balukhali 7 Rohingya camp.

"Both assailants fled the scene before the police arrived", said the officer in charge.

The bodies have been sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

While initial suspicions revolve around internal power struggles within the camp, OC Mohammad Ali stated, "The police are diligently working to identify the perpetrators and determine the reasons behind these killings."