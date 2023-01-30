2 ships with Rooppur cargo dock at Mongla Port

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 09:57 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Two vessels from Russia carrying consignments for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant have arrived at Mongla port in Khulna.

The ships – MV Anka Sun and MV Sapodilla – docked at the port's Jetty 7 and 8, respectively, on Sunday evening, said Captain Shaheen Majid, the harbour master of Mongla Port Authority. 

The unloading of cargo from the ships began on Sunday night, he added.

Liberian flag carrier MV Sapodilla started its voyage from St Petersburg Port of Russia in December last year and MV Anka Sun left the Russian Novorossiysk Sea Port for Mongla on 26 December.

"After unloading, the cargo will be taken to the Rooppur Plant by road, said Sadhan Kumar Chakraborty, local shipping agent of MV Anka Sun.

On 22 January, Panama flag carrier Liberty Harvest and Russian flag carrier MV Kamilia carrying goods for the nuke plant docked at the port.

Earlier, a Russian ship under US sanction Sparta III (Ursa Major) was scheduled to dock at Mongla port and unload cargo for the Rooppur plant.  

But Bangladesh authorities denied the ship permission to dock at the port after officials got a letter from the US Embassy in Dhaka saying that the ship was on a list of Russian ships sanctioned by the US.

On 22 January, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh will not accept those Russian ships which are under sanctions.

Currently, 69 Russian ships are under US sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant

