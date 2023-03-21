2 Rohingyas shot dead, 1 injured in Cox's Bazar refugee camp

Two Rohingyas were killed in a shooting and one was injured by armed miscreants at Ukhiya Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar on Tuesday (21 March).

Names of both the deceased were Rafiq, police said. The injured, identified as Yasin, was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.

The incident happened at camp-13 in Thaingkhali area of Palangkhali union around 1:00pm, said Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali.

"The bodies were recovered and sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy," said the OC.

Police are conducting raids to arrest the unidentified criminals involved in the incident, he added.

Since January 2023, a total of 18 murders have taken place in the camp.