2 Rohingyas die while cleaning septic tank in Cox’s Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS report
31 October, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 06:50 pm

Related News

2 Rohingyas die while cleaning septic tank in Cox’s Bazar

TBS report
31 October, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 06:50 pm
2 Rohingyas die while cleaning septic tank in Cox’s Bazar

Two Rohingya labourers were killed while cleaning a septic tank in the Ukhiya area of Cox's Bazar on Sunday.

The deceased are Saddam, 25, resident of Balukhali refugee camp-8, block-b 23 and Nurul Amin, 27, resident of the camp block H 22.

One other Rohingya, Kabir Ahmed, 30, resident of the camp-10 H-12, was also injured in the incident.

They all are employees of the World Vision NGO.

8th Armed Police Battalion (APBn-8) Additional director Kamran Hossain confirmed the news and said the bodies have been handed over to their relatives. 

Top News

death in septic tank / Rohingya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Hill Tracts enterprise now struggling to survive

Hill Tracts enterprise now struggling to survive

22h | Videos
Sonali bag: big potential, poor attention

Sonali bag: big potential, poor attention

22h | Videos
Hypersonic weapon raising global tension

Hypersonic weapon raising global tension

22h | Videos
Delicious seafood at affordable budget

Delicious seafood at affordable budget

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

6
A variety of wall clocks are sold wholesale for a minimum price of Tk100. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Time slows for Patuatuli’s watch sellers 