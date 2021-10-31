2 Rohingyas die while cleaning septic tank in Cox’s Bazar

Two Rohingya labourers were killed while cleaning a septic tank in the Ukhiya area of Cox's Bazar on Sunday.

The deceased are Saddam, 25, resident of Balukhali refugee camp-8, block-b 23 and Nurul Amin, 27, resident of the camp block H 22.

One other Rohingya, Kabir Ahmed, 30, resident of the camp-10 H-12, was also injured in the incident.

They all are employees of the World Vision NGO.

8th Armed Police Battalion (APBn-8) Additional director Kamran Hossain confirmed the news and said the bodies have been handed over to their relatives.