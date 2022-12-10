2 Rohingya killed in 'gunfight' at Ukhiya camp

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 December, 2022, 01:45 pm
10 December, 2022, 01:45 pm

2 Rohingya killed in &#039;gunfight&#039; at Ukhiya camp

Two Rohingyas on Friday night were shot dead during a "gunfight" with Armed Police Battalion (APBn) at Ukhiya camp in Cox's Bazar.

The deceased was identified as Salim Ullah, 33, son of Md Nur alias Yusuf from the B-28 east block of Balukhali Rohingya camp. The identity of the second deceased could not be confirmed.

"The incident took place around 10 pm during a police raid at No 8-East Rohingya camp in Balukhali," Ukhiya police station officer-in-charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali confirmed. 

At the time, 70 pieces of ammunition, one local weapon and a magazine were recovered from the scene.

The OC said, "A team of APBN conducted an operation following a tip-off that some 40/50 armed men have gathered to kill Mohammad Rafiq, head majhi (main community leader) of Rohingya camp No 8-East."

"As soon as APBn members reached the camp, some miscreants started shouting 'police, police…' to alert others. At one point, they started firing at police leading to police firing back at them in self-defence," he said adding that efforts are underway to arrest those involved in the incident.

OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali said the two groups were fighting for dominance in the camp.

Police took the bodies into custody following the gunfight. Later on Saturday morning, they were sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.
 

