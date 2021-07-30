2 refrigerators used to preserve Covid vaccine gutted in Barguna

Two deep freezers used to store were gutted as a fire broke in the new building of the Civil Surgeon's Office in Barguna early Friday.

Upon receiving the news, the fire service reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

However, no corona vaccine was stored in the two burnt refrigerators, reports Prothom Alo.

The Civil Surgeon's Office has already formed a three-member inquiry committee to find out the causes behind the fire. Chief executive of the Barguna office of West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited made the head of this committee.

Barguna Fire Service Station Officer Khorshed Alam said, "two deep fridges that used to preserve Covid-19 vaccine in the Civil Surgeon's Office were burnt in the fire. However, there was no vaccine in the two burnt refrigerators. The fire might have originated from an electric short circuit."

Civil Surgeon Maria Hassan said, "there was nothing in the room but two refrigerators to store the vaccines. A three-member investigation committee has been formed to identify the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage."

