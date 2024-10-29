2 Narayanganj blast victims die

Bangladesh

UNB
29 October, 2024, 04:35 pm
29 October, 2024

The victims- Sohail, 20 and Ismail,16, died while undergoing treatment at the ICU of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery

Graphics: Mehedi Hasan Marof
Two people who suffered burn injuries following a blast in a house from accumulated gas at Dahargaon in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj district died today (29 October).

The victims- Sohail, 20 and Ismail,16, died while undergoing treatment at the ICU of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Dr Md Tariqul Islam, the resident surgeon of the burn institute, said Sohail sustained 70% burns of his body while Ismail 55% of his body.

Earlier on Friday, a fire broke out in the house apparently from accumulated gas from a leaked gas cylinder, leaving six people injured.

The other injured were Mohammad Babul, 47, his wife Sheli, 36, Munni, 20, and Taslima, 13.

