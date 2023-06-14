2 motorcyclists killed in Srinagar road crash

Two youths were killed as their motorcycle collided with another motorcycle on the Srinagar-Dohar bypass road in Munshiganj.

The deceased were identified as Yasin, 22, and Simon, 18, residents of Srinagar Bazar and Dighirpar areas respectively.

According to the police and local sources, the accident took place near Joshurgaon area of Srinagar Bazar around 9.30pm on Tuesday when two speeding motorcycles collided, leaving five of its riders injured.

One critically injured biker, Yasin, passed away after being taken to Srinagar Upajila Health Complex. Simon, another rider of the same Suzuki Gixxer motorcycle, died on his way to Dhaka where he was referred for better treatment.

Three other riders, who were all riding an Apache RTR motorcycle, returned home after receiving first aid treatment.

Srinagar police station Officer-in-Charge Md Aminul Islam said police were sent to the spot soon after the incident was reported.

He added that no one has filed a complaint over the incident yet.