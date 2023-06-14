2 motorcyclists killed in Srinagar road crash

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 10:06 am

Related News

2 motorcyclists killed in Srinagar road crash

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 10:06 am
2 motorcyclists killed in Srinagar road crash

Two youths were killed as their motorcycle collided with another motorcycle on the Srinagar-Dohar bypass road in Munshiganj.

The deceased were identified as Yasin, 22, and Simon, 18, residents of Srinagar Bazar and Dighirpar areas respectively.

According to the police and local sources, the accident took place near Joshurgaon area of Srinagar Bazar around 9.30pm on Tuesday when two speeding motorcycles collided, leaving five of its riders injured.

One critically injured biker, Yasin, passed away after being taken to Srinagar Upajila Health Complex. Simon, another rider of the same  Suzuki Gixxer motorcycle, died on his way to Dhaka where he was referred for better treatment.

Three other riders, who were all riding an Apache RTR motorcycle, returned home after receiving first aid treatment.

Srinagar police station Officer-in-Charge Md Aminul Islam said police were sent to the spot soon after the incident was reported.

He added that no one has filed a complaint over the incident yet.

road accident / Munshiganj / Motorcycle accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Your best options for functional and durable kitchen taps

21h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Can you adopt a child in Bangladesh?

2h | Panorama
Caption: Accent furniture pieces like lounge chairs accentuate soft furnishings, enhancing the vibe of summer.

Interior design tips: Summer decor ideas for home makeover

22h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

1h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

16h | TBS Insight
Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

18h | TBS Insight
BCB going to start their own TV Channel

BCB going to start their own TV Channel

18h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'