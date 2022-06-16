2 more tugboats added to Chattogram port fleet

Two more powerful tugboats have been added to the fleet of Chattogram port.

The tugboats named Kandari 3 and Kandari 4 purchased from China for Tk1,452,256,000 reached the outer harbour of Chattogram port on Wednesday (15 June).

The two tugboats are scheduled to arrive at the service jetty of Chattogram Port at 2:30 pm on Thursday.

Earlier, there were eight tugboats in the port fleet. With the new addition the number will be 10.

Chittagong Port Authority Secretary Md Omar Farooq told TBS that two tugboats have been procured to facilitate the loading of comparatively large ships, to increase the capacity of berthing, unberthing of ships and handling cargo at the port.

The newly purchased tugboats will play a pivotal role in enhancing the safety support to ships arriving at Chattogram port, conducting rescue operations in the outer harbour and sea areas, and providing naval protection to the Karnafuli Channel.

The agreement was signed on 14 March in the conference room of Chattogram port for buying the two tugboats.

Chittagong Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan and Tarafdar Md Ruhul Amin, chairman of e-Engineering Limited – the local agent of Cheoy Lee Shipyards Ltd Hong Kong, signed the agreement.

According to the agreement, the Hong Kong company will supply two 5000 bhp/70 tonne bollard pool tugboats.

According to the ship location identification website Marine Traffic, the 32-meter-long and 13-meter-wide Kandari 3 and 32-meter-long and 12-meter-wide Kandari 4 tugboats left the Chinese port of Zhuhai for Chattogram port 14 days ago.