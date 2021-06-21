2 more held for selling cryptocurrency Bitcoin

Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are placed on US Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested two people from Keraniganj area of Dhaka on charge of trading cryptocurrency bitcoin, which is illegal in Bangladesh.

The arrestees are MS Khan Sohan, 26 and Hridoy Sarkar, 23.

A team of RAB-10 conducted an operation in East Charail Nurjahan Nagar area under Keraniganj Model Police Station at around 3:50 pm on Sunday through cyber surveillance and intelligence activities and arrested the duo for trading various types of illegal goods through payment gateway e-wallet.com.bd and various virtual currencies, according to RAB sources.

The elite force also seized one laptop and three mobile phones.

Preliminary questioning revealed that the arrested accused Sohan was the founder and original admin of e-wallet.com.bd. He has 10 or 12 accounts on various crypto-currency platforms and through these accounts he has made more than 42,712 successful transactions, which is estimated around Tk18 to 20 crore.

They used to sell illegal cryptocurrencies to the customers through this site and collect their illegal money from the customers using bKash / nagad / rocket agent numbers in different areas including Dhaka.

A case under the Digital Security Act has been filed against the arrested persons in the concerned police station.