2 more die of dengue

Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Two more deaths due to dengue were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Saturday morning (26 October), raising the total fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 271 this year.

The recent fatalities took place in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Khulna Division (out of city corporations)

During this period, 961 additional patients were hospitalized with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Of these, 224 dengue patients were admitted in Dhaka North City Corporation, while 157 were hospitalised in Dhaka South City Corporation.

Currently, 3,937 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country.

Since 1 January, a total of 55,663 dengue cases have been reported.

Last year was particularly severe, with 1,705 deaths recorded, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 3,21,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries in 2023.