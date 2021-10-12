2 more die from dengue in 24 hrs, 182 more hospitalised 

TBS Report 
12 October, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 05:28 pm

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS

Two more people have died from the mosquito-borne disease dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

Some 182 more people were hospitalised with dengue fever within the same period.

Among the new patients, 143 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka, while the remaining 39 were outside Dhaka division.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 20,336 patients have been diagnosed with dengue this year and 80 of them died of the mosquito-borne disease.

Some 916 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals of the country as of Tuesday morning, the DGHS said.

Of them, 742 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 174 were listed outside Dhaka.

So far, 19,522 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, according to the DGHS.

This year, the number of infections is rising amid increasing allocation for fighting mosquito-borne diseases. Dhaka city authorities have stuck to fogging and spraying larvicide. Although these approaches have not proven to be effective in mosquito control.

