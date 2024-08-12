2 more BB deputy governors, BFIU head, policy advisor quit in face of protests

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 01:23 pm

Related News

2 more BB deputy governors, BFIU head, policy advisor quit in face of protests

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 01:23 pm
Bangladesh Bank. File Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
Bangladesh Bank. File Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Two deputy governors of Bangladesh Bank Kazi Saidur Rahman and Khurshid Alam, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) Head Masud Biswas and Contractual Policy Advisor Abu Farah Mohammad Nasser resigned today in the face of student protests.

They sent their resignations to the Financial Institutions Department of the finance ministry today (12 August).

Masud Biswas arrived at his office today and was later escorted out of his office by the central bank officials.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The students gave an ultimatum to the four top officials of the central bank to resign by 1pm. Students' representative Mohiuddin Roni appeared at the head office of Bangladesh Bank today at 12:30pm and gave this ultimatum on behalf of the students.

Mohiuddin Roni said that Salman F Rahman, owner of Beximco Group, stole $30 million from the Export Development Fund (EDF) on 4 August. If they are in charge of the central bank, then the more money will be looted from the country.

Besides, if they get money, they will hire people and buy weapons and destabilise the country, said Mohiuddin.

However, they have no complaints against Deputy Governor Habibur Rahman and Nurun Nahar.

 

Top News

Bangladesh Bank / resignation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

19h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

3h | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

23h | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Appointment of Acting Chairman in BSEC; Two more commissioners resigned

Appointment of Acting Chairman in BSEC; Two more commissioners resigned

1h | Videos
Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

16h | Videos
Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

16h | Videos
International pressure is increasing on Israel

International pressure is increasing on Israel

15h | Videos