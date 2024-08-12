2 more BB deputy governors, BFIU head, policy advisor quit in face of protests

Two deputy governors of Bangladesh Bank Kazi Saidur Rahman and Khurshid Alam, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) Head Masud Biswas and Contractual Policy Advisor Abu Farah Mohammad Nasser resigned today in the face of student protests.

They sent their resignations to the Financial Institutions Department of the finance ministry today (12 August).

Masud Biswas arrived at his office today and was later escorted out of his office by the central bank officials.

The students gave an ultimatum to the four top officials of the central bank to resign by 1pm. Students' representative Mohiuddin Roni appeared at the head office of Bangladesh Bank today at 12:30pm and gave this ultimatum on behalf of the students.

Mohiuddin Roni said that Salman F Rahman, owner of Beximco Group, stole $30 million from the Export Development Fund (EDF) on 4 August. If they are in charge of the central bank, then the more money will be looted from the country.

Besides, if they get money, they will hire people and buy weapons and destabilise the country, said Mohiuddin.

However, they have no complaints against Deputy Governor Habibur Rahman and Nurun Nahar.