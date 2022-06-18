2 more Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims die in Saudi Arabia

2 more Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims die in Saudi Arabia

Two more Bangladeshi nationals have died after arriving in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj. 

The deceased are Helal Uddin Mollah, 63, of Joypurhat and Ramuza Begum of Cumilla as confirmed by the Bangladesh Hajj office. 

They died in the holy city of Mecca on Friday, 17 June.  

So far four Bangladeshi pilgrims have died after arriving in the gulf nation for Hajj this year.

This year Hajj will be performed on 8 July subject to the sighting of the moon. 

A total of 57,585 Hajj aspirants including 4,000 under the government arrangement got the opportunity to travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj this year. 

Of them, 18,041 Bangladeshis have reached Saudi Arabia till 17 June. 
 

