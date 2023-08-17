2 medicine sellers arrested over clash with KMCH students

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 August, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2023, 11:27 am

Related News

2 medicine sellers arrested over clash with KMCH students

TBS Report
17 August, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2023, 11:27 am
File photo of two drug traders - identified as SM Mahmudur Rahman, owner of Biplab Medicine Corner and Mir Bayjid, an employee at the establishment - who were arrested in connection with the case filed over a clash between the students of Khulna Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) and local medicine traders on Monday (14 August).
File photo of two drug traders - identified as SM Mahmudur Rahman, owner of Biplab Medicine Corner and Mir Bayjid, an employee at the establishment - who were arrested in connection with the case filed over a clash between the students of Khulna Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) and local medicine traders on Monday (14 August).

Police have arrested two people in connection with the case filed over a clash between the students of Khulna Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) and local medicine sellers.

They were arrested during a drive conducted in different areas of Khulna City in the early hours of Thursday (17 August). 

Earlier on Tuesday, Sonadanga police lodged the case responding to a complaint filed by the medical college.

The detainees were identified as SM Mahmudur Rahman, owner of Biplab Medicine Corner situated in front of the medical college hospital, and Mir Bayjid, an employee at the establishment.

The initial confrontation reportedly began over a dispute regarding medicine prices at the shop in question.

According to Sonadanga Model police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Momtazul Haque, the operation to apprehend the individuals was initiated after the case was registered. 

He said, "Shop owner Mahmudur Rahman was arrested from Boyra Bazar area at 3:30am in the morning, while Bayzid was detained around 4am in the Hasanabad area of Chhota Boyra, based on his confession."

"Legal proceedings of handing them over to the court is underway," the OC added.

On Wednesday (16 August) night, Khulna-2 constituency Member of Parliament Sheikh Salauddin Jewel and the newly elected Mayor Talukdar Abdul Khalek visited the students injured in the clash, who are now undergoing treatment at the hospital.

At the time, the MP phoned Sonadanga police station and ordered swift action to detain the people responsible for assaulting the students. 

He also assured a prompt response to the students' demands and pledged to expedite their implementation.

Earlier in the week, on Monday (14 August), a clash unfolded between students of Khulna Medical College Hospital and local drug dealers. The confrontation resulted in injuries to around 20 students and 9 medicine sellers, with three students in critical condition.

Students alleged that the medicine sellers swooped on them as they protested the additional price, leaving 20 students injured.  

On the other hand, medicine traders in the market said that a student illegally asked for a commission on medicine price which led to the incident.

Goods worth Tk10 lakh were damaged and nine traders were injured as the students vandalised the shop, alleged traders.

In response to the incident, intern doctors of KMCH began work abstention the following day to protest the incident, while the medicine sellers in the vicinity of the hospital temporarily closed their shops.

With the suspects still at large, students took further action by locking the offices of the medical college's principal, vice-principal, hospital director, and deputy director on Wednesday morning. Subsequently, they held protests within the medical college premises throughout the day.

From the protest programme, the students announced their three-point demand which includes - the apprehension of those involved in the attack, the establishment of at least two model pharmacies within the hospital's multipurpose building within 72 hours, and the creation of a police outpost on the college campus to enhance student safety.

They also warned that if their demands are not accepted by Thursday 12pm, they will go on an indefinite hunger strike in front of the emergency department of the medical college.

Later on the day, KMCH Director Md Rabiul Islam announced the implementation of the second demand. 

Top News

KMCH / Khulna Medical College and Hospital / drug traders

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Eggonomics 101: How do India, China keep egg prices in check when Bangladesh fails?

Eggonomics 101: How do India, China keep egg prices in check when Bangladesh fails?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kadam Phool: The muse of monsoon

18h | Features
Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

1d | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Foreigners bought 2,486 flats in a decade

Foreigners bought 2,486 flats in a decade

17m | TBS Economy
Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

17h | TBS SPORTS
Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

17h | TBS Economy
Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years