2 medicine sellers arrested over clash with KMCH students

File photo of two drug traders - identified as SM Mahmudur Rahman, owner of Biplab Medicine Corner and Mir Bayjid, an employee at the establishment - who were arrested in connection with the case filed over a clash between the students of Khulna Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) and local medicine traders on Monday (14 August).

Police have arrested two people in connection with the case filed over a clash between the students of Khulna Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) and local medicine sellers.

They were arrested during a drive conducted in different areas of Khulna City in the early hours of Thursday (17 August).

Earlier on Tuesday, Sonadanga police lodged the case responding to a complaint filed by the medical college.

The detainees were identified as SM Mahmudur Rahman, owner of Biplab Medicine Corner situated in front of the medical college hospital, and Mir Bayjid, an employee at the establishment.

The initial confrontation reportedly began over a dispute regarding medicine prices at the shop in question.

According to Sonadanga Model police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Momtazul Haque, the operation to apprehend the individuals was initiated after the case was registered.

He said, "Shop owner Mahmudur Rahman was arrested from Boyra Bazar area at 3:30am in the morning, while Bayzid was detained around 4am in the Hasanabad area of Chhota Boyra, based on his confession."

"Legal proceedings of handing them over to the court is underway," the OC added.

On Wednesday (16 August) night, Khulna-2 constituency Member of Parliament Sheikh Salauddin Jewel and the newly elected Mayor Talukdar Abdul Khalek visited the students injured in the clash, who are now undergoing treatment at the hospital.

At the time, the MP phoned Sonadanga police station and ordered swift action to detain the people responsible for assaulting the students.

He also assured a prompt response to the students' demands and pledged to expedite their implementation.

Earlier in the week, on Monday (14 August), a clash unfolded between students of Khulna Medical College Hospital and local drug dealers. The confrontation resulted in injuries to around 20 students and 9 medicine sellers, with three students in critical condition.

Students alleged that the medicine sellers swooped on them as they protested the additional price, leaving 20 students injured.

On the other hand, medicine traders in the market said that a student illegally asked for a commission on medicine price which led to the incident.

Goods worth Tk10 lakh were damaged and nine traders were injured as the students vandalised the shop, alleged traders.

In response to the incident, intern doctors of KMCH began work abstention the following day to protest the incident, while the medicine sellers in the vicinity of the hospital temporarily closed their shops.

With the suspects still at large, students took further action by locking the offices of the medical college's principal, vice-principal, hospital director, and deputy director on Wednesday morning. Subsequently, they held protests within the medical college premises throughout the day.

From the protest programme, the students announced their three-point demand which includes - the apprehension of those involved in the attack, the establishment of at least two model pharmacies within the hospital's multipurpose building within 72 hours, and the creation of a police outpost on the college campus to enhance student safety.

They also warned that if their demands are not accepted by Thursday 12pm, they will go on an indefinite hunger strike in front of the emergency department of the medical college.

Later on the day, KMCH Director Md Rabiul Islam announced the implementation of the second demand.