2 martyred BAF personnel honoured with Dag Hammarskjold Medal

Bangladesh

30 June, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 08:53 pm

The Bangladesh Air Force on Thursday organised a programme to hand over the UN honorary 'Dag Hammarskjold Medal' and a cheque from the UN headquarters to the families of two Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) personnel, who died while serving in a UN peacekeeping mission.
 
Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, BBP, BUP, handed over the honorary medal and cheque as the chief guest at the event in Eagle Hall, BAF Base Bashar in Dhaka.

               

The BAF has actively participated in the UN peacekeeping missions for the implementation of the commitment of Bangladesh to establish world peace under the direction of the prime minister. A total of nine members of the BAF sacrificed their lives while deployed in UN peacekeeping missions.

In his speech, the chief of air staff highlighted the contributions of BAF to UN Peacekeeping and conveyed his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved families.

BAF

