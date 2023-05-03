2 lakh trees to be planted in monsoon: Atiqul Islam

Dhaka North City Mayor Atiqul Islam has announced plans to plant two lakh trees in the North City area during monsoon this year.

He made the announcement while speaking as chief guest at the launching ceremony of Building Urban Heat Resilience: An International Collaboration between DNCC and The Adrienne Arsht Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center (ARSHT-ROCK) programme on Wednesday (3 May).

The event was held at Nawab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building of Dhaka University.

"Today is a special day for my city. The Arshot-Rock Foundation will work together with the DNCC to reduce the city's temperature. A Chief Heat Officer (CHO) has been appointed for Dhaka North City Corporation who will undertake various programmes to reduce the temperature in the city in collaboration with Arshot-Rock," said the mayor.

Dhaka city temperature is increasing continuously. As a result of the fire, the lives and livelihood of the people of the city are under threat. Human performance is decreasing, health is at risk, he said.

"Due to the reduced working hours of working people, there is a financial loss. I am hopeful that the joint venture of the DNCC and Arshot-Rock will be able to build a safer and cooler Dhaka," he added.