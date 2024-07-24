2 KNF members killed in joint forces’ drive in Bandarban: ISPR

Two members of the armed separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) were killed in a drive conducted by the joint forces at Saikat Para in Ruma Upazila of Bandarban district today (24 July).

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The joint forces conducted a drive in the area in the morning, according to an ISPR release.

During the drive, two KNF members were killed, it said.

Some arms, ammunition and other equipment were recovered during the drive, said the release.