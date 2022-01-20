2 killed as WFP pickup truck crashes into autorickshaw in Cox’s Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 January, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 12:12 pm

Related News

2 killed as WFP pickup truck crashes into autorickshaw in Cox’s Bazar

TBS Report
20 January, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 12:12 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Two people were killed when a World Food Program (WFP) pickup van collided head-on with a CNG-powered autorickshaw at Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar. Two others were injured in the incident.

The accident took place at around 10am on Thursday (20 January) in Mitha Panirchhara area of ​​Marine Drive Road in the upazila.

The deceased were identified as CNG autorickshaw driver Mohammad Sadeq, from Teknaf Nayapara resident and passenger Jalliapara resident Mahfuza Begum, reports Somoy News.

However, the names and addresses of the injured could not be ascertained immediately. They were rescued and sent to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Teknaf police station Hafizur Rahman confirmed the matter.

He said the WFP's pickup van heading toward Teknaf from Cox's Bazar city and the CNG autorickshaw going toward Cox's Bazar from Teknaf collided head-on.

The two vehicles fell off the road onto the agricultural land. Two people died on the spot, added the OC.

Locals rescued the other two passengers of the autorickshaw in critical condition and sent them to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex.

He added that police had been dispatched to the spot. Legal action is being taken in this case, he said.

Top News

Accident / pickup truck / CNG-auto-rickshaw

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

21h | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

23h | Earth
Chris Hughes. Illustration: TBS

Unilever's $68 billion toothpaste tilt needs another squeeze

23h | Panorama
Some of Narayan Debnath’s most famous comics. Illustration: TBS

Narayan Debnath: The creator of joyous childhoods departs

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar all set for launch

Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar all set for launch

15h | Videos
Masud Rana creator Qazi Anwar Hussain no more

Masud Rana creator Qazi Anwar Hussain no more

15h | Videos
What Causes Tsunamis?

What Causes Tsunamis?

15h | Videos
Bangkok cafe where customers interact with birds

Bangkok cafe where customers interact with birds

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’