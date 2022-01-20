2 killed as WFP pickup truck crashes into autorickshaw in Cox’s Bazar

Two people were killed when a World Food Program (WFP) pickup van collided head-on with a CNG-powered autorickshaw at Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar. Two others were injured in the incident.

The accident took place at around 10am on Thursday (20 January) in Mitha Panirchhara area of ​​Marine Drive Road in the upazila.

The deceased were identified as CNG autorickshaw driver Mohammad Sadeq, from Teknaf Nayapara resident and passenger Jalliapara resident Mahfuza Begum, reports Somoy News.

However, the names and addresses of the injured could not be ascertained immediately. They were rescued and sent to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Teknaf police station Hafizur Rahman confirmed the matter.

He said the WFP's pickup van heading toward Teknaf from Cox's Bazar city and the CNG autorickshaw going toward Cox's Bazar from Teknaf collided head-on.

The two vehicles fell off the road onto the agricultural land. Two people died on the spot, added the OC.

Locals rescued the other two passengers of the autorickshaw in critical condition and sent them to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex.

He added that police had been dispatched to the spot. Legal action is being taken in this case, he said.