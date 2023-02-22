2 killed in wall collapse in Ctg

Two pedestrians were killed after the wall of an old building collapsed in Jamalkhan area of Kotwali in Chattogram city on Wednesday (22 February).

One of the deceased, Jasim, 41, died on the spot while the other, Rownak Chakraborty, 61, died after being taken to hospital.

"Some workers were demolishing a building at Sikdar Hotel area of Jamalkhan Ward. Inadvertently, a wall of the building collapsed and fell on the pavement around 4pm," Kotwali police station Officer-in-Charge Zahidul Kabir told The Business Standard.

The fire service rescued the people buried under the wall and sent them to hospital, he said.

Jamalkhan Ward Councilor Shaibal Das Suman said, "The front part of the two-storey building was covered with a triple. This accident happened mainly due to the workers working without necessary safety equipment."

The owner of the building is local resident Ratan Bhattacharya. He is also the owner of a packaging firm named RR Packages.

Chittagong Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner (South Zone) Noble Chakma said that the owner is being searched for demolishing an old building without ensuring safety.

"Police will take appropriate action against those responsible for the incident," he said.

Earlier, on 7 February, three workers died after falling from the 8th floor of a building under construction in Kolpolok residential area under Bakalia police station of the city.