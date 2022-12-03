2 killed as truck hits motorbike in Kushtia 

Bangladesh

UNB
03 December, 2022, 12:25 pm
03 December, 2022

Representational image
Representational image

Two people were killed when a truck hit a motorbike on Kushtia-Ishwardi highway at Bahirchar in Bheramara upazila of Kushtia district on Saturday, say police.

The deceased were identified as Sazzad Hossain, 51, son of Ansar Ali and Sharmin Akter, 25, wife of Mohammad Sharif of Sadar upazila.

Debobrata Roy, inspector of Chourhash Highway police station, said the accident occurred around 7:30am when the Kushtia-bound truck hit the motorbike, leaving one killed on the spot and another injured.

The injured died on the way to a local hospital.

Police have seized the truck but could not arrest the culprit driver.

