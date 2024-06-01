2 killed as truck hits CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Sirajganj

Two people were killed and three others injured as a truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Sirajganj-Raiganj road at Alokdia in Sadar upazila of Sirajganj district last night (31 May).

The deceased were identified as Mahadeb Saha, 60, of Raiganj upazila and Abu Obaida, 24, son of Abu Talha of Muktargati village in Sadar upazila.

Quoting witnesses, Sirajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said the accident occurred around 10pm when the truck hit the CNG-run auto-rickshaw, leaving two people killed on the spot and three others injured.

The injured were taken to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib General Hospital, where Jharna Rani, wife of Mahadeb, was sent to Dhaka for better treatment.

On information, police sent the bodies to the hospital morgue for autopsy.

A case was filed in this connection.