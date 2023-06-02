2 killed in separate city accidents

Two youths were killed in separate road accidents in the capital's Jatrabari area early Friday (2 June), police said.

The deceased are Md Miraz Mia, 25, a garment worker, and Md Selim, 23, a bus driver.

In one accident that occurred around 4:45am at Jatrabari Chourasta Mor, a bus hit Miraz and fled the scene.

He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where the duty doctor declared him dead on arrival.

In another accident that took place in the Matuail area, Selim was on his way to Sonirakhra when a bus hit the rickshaw he was riding at around 2am.

The rickshaw puller and another passenger suffered minor injuries.

The local police station has been informed of this matter, said Inspector Md Bachhu Miah, in charge of the DMCH police outpost.

road accident / death / bus accident

