2 killed as pickup van hits truck in Bagerhat

Bangladesh

UNB
06 March, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 12:23 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Two people were killed as a pick-up van crashed into a stationary truck on the Khulna-Dhaka highway at Kakdanga in Bagerhat's Fakirhat upazila on Monday morning (6 March, 2023).

One of the deceased, Nur Hossain, 21, was the helper of the pick-up van and a resident of Khalishpur area of Khulna.

Another person who died was the helper of the truck but his identity could not be confirmed.

Mehedi Hasan, officer-in-charge of Mollahat highway police station, said the accident occurred at around 4 am when the fish-laden pickup van hit the truck, leaving the two helpers dead on the spot.

The truck driver fled the scene after the accident.

The bodies have been kept at the upazila health complex.

