2 killed, over 200 injured as Ansar men open fire during attack at Gazipur Ansar Academy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 August, 2024, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2024, 11:23 pm

People stormed Ansar Academy in Gazipur and carried out vandalism today (5 August). Photo: TBS
People stormed Ansar Academy in Gazipur and carried out vandalism today (5 August). Photo: TBS

At least two people have been killed and over 200 injured as the Ansar members fired gunshots at people who attacked the Ansar Academy in Gazipur this (5 August) afternoon.

Witnesses said an angry mob attacked the Ansar VDP Academy in Safipur of Gazipur's Kaliakair upazila, vandalising two main gates and the entrance. In response, Ansar members fired for self-defense, resulting in at least two deaths.

Dr Saddam Hossain of Safipur Modern Hospital said two people were brought dead at the hospital.

Two others are in critical condition and have been transferred to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital, he added.

Among the deceased, one was identified as Elin Hossain, 30, son of Belayet Hossain of Kaliakoir. 

The injured have been admitted to Safipur Modern Hospital, General Hospital and Tanha Care Hospital.
 

