2 killed in JSS-UPDF gunfight in Rangamati

Bangladesh

UNB
29 December, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 06:52 pm

According to locals, the gunfight began between the activists of JSS and the UPDF in 2 Kilo area of Baghaichhari upazila around 12pm over establishing dominance in the area, leaving the duo dead on the spot

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

At least two people were killed in a gunfight between the activists of Jana Sanghati Samity (JSS) and United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) in Baghaichhari upazila of Rangamati district Wednesday noon.

The deceased were identified as Janan Chakma, a member of JSS (Santu Larma faction), and Manimoy Chakma, a member of the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF).

According to locals, the gunfight began between the activists of JSS and the UPDF in 2 Kilo area of Baghaichhari upazila around 12pm over establishing dominance in the area, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Manu Mia, a Bengali worker, suffered injuries as he was caught in the line of fire.

Injured Manu Mia is undergoing treatment at Baghaichhari Upazila Health Complex.

Anwar Hossain, Officer-in-charge of Baghaichhari Police Station, said law enforcers have been deployed in the area. "However, the situation is not under control yet."

