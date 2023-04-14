2 killed in 'gunfight' with APBn at Rohingya camp in Ukhiya

Two people including a member of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) were killed in a "gunfight" between members of the Armed Police Battalion (APBN) and Arsa at the Rohingya camp in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar.

The deceased are Arsa member Md Hasim, 32, and Rohingya woman Noor Haba, 50.

The shooting took place on the hill next to the mosque of block no. 17 of camp no. 18 of Ukhia around 1:30pm Friday, said Md Farooq Ahmed, assistant superintendent of police (Media) of APBn-8.

A member of Arsa named Sadek, 31, was arrested with weapons from the scene, he added.

Farooq Ahmed also said the victims' bodies and the arrested terrorist were handed over to Ukhiya police station.

"An operation is underway to arrest those involved," he added.

Sheikh Mohammad Ali, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya police station, said the bodies have been sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.