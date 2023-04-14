2 killed in 'gunfight' with APBn at Rohingya camp in Ukhiya

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 April, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2023, 08:16 pm

Related News

2 killed in 'gunfight' with APBn at Rohingya camp in Ukhiya

TBS Report
14 April, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2023, 08:16 pm
2 killed in &#039;gunfight&#039; with APBn at Rohingya camp in Ukhiya

Two people including a member of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) were killed in a "gunfight" between members of the Armed Police Battalion (APBN) and Arsa at the Rohingya camp in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar.

The deceased are Arsa member Md Hasim, 32, and Rohingya woman Noor Haba, 50.

The shooting took place on the hill next to the mosque of block no. 17 of camp no. 18 of Ukhia around 1:30pm Friday, said Md Farooq Ahmed, assistant superintendent of police (Media) of APBn-8.

A member of Arsa named Sadek, 31, was arrested with weapons from the scene, he added.

Farooq Ahmed also said the victims' bodies and the arrested terrorist were handed over to Ukhiya police station.

"An operation is underway to arrest those involved," he added.

Sheikh Mohammad Ali, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya police station, said the bodies have been sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

Top News

gunfight / gunfight in Cox's Bazar / Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A document dated 23 March states that the United Kingdom has the largest contingent of special forces in Ukraine at 50 soldiers. Photo: Reuters

US intel leaks: What it reveals and what's next

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How nature has inspired motifs in the Bengal region

12h | Panorama
Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

1d | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

1d | TBS Stories
Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

1d | TBS Stories
US docu leak set back for Ukraine

US docu leak set back for Ukraine

1d | TBS World
'Kuhelika' is a story of two generation’s women

'Kuhelika' is a story of two generation’s women

1h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Infrastructure

Meridian Group builds Chattogram's first mixed-use building