2 killed in Gulistan road accident

Two pedestrians were killed after being hit by a bus in the capital's Gulistan area on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred at around 9:45am, confirmed Fire Service and Civil Defense Headquarters Deputy Assistant Director (media cell) Shahjahan Sikder to The Business Standard.

"Both the deceased were males. We rushed to the spot after being informed and recovered the bodies.

"At least three more were injured and are currently undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals," he added.

However, the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

The dead bodies have been handed over to the concerned police station, said the fire service official.

