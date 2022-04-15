2 killed as garbage truck collided with covered van in Ctg

Two people were killed in a collision between a garbage truck and a covered van on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway in Lohagara upazila of the port city on Friday.

The deceased were identified as truck driver Mahfuz, 25, and the helper of the truck Kapil Uddin, 27, of Lohagara upazila, police said.

Md Sirajul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Dohajari highway police station, said the accident occurred when a Cox's Bazar-bound covered van collided head-on with the garbage truck on the highway at Chunati area of the upazila around 4pm, leaving both drivers of the vehicles and Kapil seriously injured.

Later, Mahfuz and Kapil succumbed to their injuries on the way to Upazila Health Complex, he added.

The two vehicles were seized. Legal processes are underway in this regard, said the OC.