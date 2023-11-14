2 killed as covered van crashes into 3 vehicles on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 November, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 12:17 pm

The accident took place in Sufia Road area on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway on 14 November. Photo: TBS
The accident took place in Sufia Road area on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway on 14 November. Photo: TBS

At least two people were killed and two others sustained critical injuries when a speeding covered van crashed into three vehicles including two battery-powered rickshaw vans and a pickup van on the  Dhaka-Chattogram Highway this morning.

"The incident took place on the Sufia Road area on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway under Mirsarai upzaila in Chattogram on Tuesday (14 November) morning," Mirasarai police station Inspector (Investigation)Tiptesh Rai told The Business Standard.

"Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to the Mirasarai Upazila Health Complex where two of the injured were declared dead and two others are now undergoing treatment there", he added.

"The deceased are drivers of the rickshaw vans selling bakery items and one of the injured is the driver of the pickup while the other is a pedestrian", the police official said.

According to the police, the accident took place on the Chattogram bound lane of Dhaka-Chattogram Highway around 9:30am when a speeding covered van lost control and crashed into three vehicles from behind.

The deceased were identified as Faridul Islam, 33, and Iqbal Hossain, 45. Both of them hailed from Madhyam Talbaria area in the upazila. The injured were identified as Mizanur Rahman Yousuf, 48, and Miohammad Shahidul Islam, also hailing from the Madhyam Talbaria area.

The covered van responsible for the accident has been detained while the driver is yet to be nabbed.  

 

