2 killed as CNG auto-rickshaw and covered van collide head-on in Bhola 

Two people were killed in a head-on collision between a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a covered van at Daulatkhan upazila on Bhola-Charfashion highway.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Daulatkhan Police Station Sub Inspector Md Shahadat said a covered van was going towards Charfashion when it hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in Boxkhali area on Monday afternoon.

Two passengers of the auto-rickshaw died on the spot and three others were injured in the accident, said the officer.

The injured were taken to Sadar hospital for treatment.

