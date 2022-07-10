2 killed in Bangabandhu Expressway road crash

Two people killed and three others were injured in a road accident on the Rajendrapur flyover of Keraniganj.

All the deceased were residents of Shariatpur, police said, but were not immediately identified.

The accident occurred on the Rajendrapur flyover of Dhaka-Bhanga Bangabandhu Expressway at around 10:30pm on Saturday night.

Afzal Hossain, in-charge of Hasara Highway Police Outpost, said that a Dhaka-bound pickup van, carrying sacrificial cows, lost control and rammed into the highway divider leaving two of its passengers dead on the spot.

Seriously injured three were rushed to Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital in Dhaka.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy, he said.