2 killed amid quota protests in Ctg

Clash between quota protesters and activists of Chhatra League and Jubo League in Chattogram. today (16 July). Photo: Screengrab from video

At least two people were killed during a clash between quota protesters and activists of Chhatra League and Jubo League in Chattogram's Muradpur.

Their bodies have been sent to the morgue of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), doctors have confirmed to The Business Standard.

Quota reformists announced a programme at the city's Sholashar station at 3pm today in protest against the attack on protesting students across the country yesterday. However, leaders and activists of Chhatra League and Juba League reportedly occupied the place of the programme since morning.

The clash broke out when the protesting students took up a position at Muradpur area in the city, a few hundred yards away from the Sholashar station.

Confirming the deaths, CMCH Director Brigadier General Mohammad Taslim Uddin told The Business Standard that nine more injured people have been admitted to the hospital.

The identities of the two victims could not be known immediately. According to the emergency department of CMCH, one of the deceased was a student of Chittagong College and another was a pedestrian.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police Additional Commissioner (Crime and Operations) Abdul Mannan told The Business Standard, "We have also heard that two people have been killed. No details were received. We are now busy with law and order."