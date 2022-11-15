2 killed after boat capsizes in Padma off Rajshahi city

Bangladesh

UNB
15 November, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 08:46 am

Eighteen others managed to swim to safety, according to Rajshahi River Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Obaidur Rahman

Representational image. Photo: UNB.
Two women died after a boat with 20 people on board capsized off Rajshahi city in the River Padma, police said.

Eighteen others managed to swim to safety, according to Rajshahi River Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Obaidur Rahman.

The two people killed were identified as Asia Begum, 35, of the Sonaikandi area of Haripur union of Paba upazila and Rasheda Begum, 45, of the same area.

The accident occurred at 5:30pm in the Srirampur area of Rajpara in Rajshahi city, spilling 20 people into Padma.

Haripur union parishad chairman Bajle Rezbi Al Hasan Munzil said: "On Monday morning Asia and Rasheda went to a pasture on the other side of Padma for hay. As they were returning home in the evening with bales of hay, the boat capsized."

Asked what caused the boat to capsize, he said: "The vessel had been overloaded. Also, a hole appeared in the boat and water started gushing into it."

"Asia and Rasheda were trapped under the boat after it capsized. They were taken out of the water by the locals and whisked off to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. The women were declared dead upon arrival," OC Obaidur said.

Later, their bodies were handed over to the families, he added.

