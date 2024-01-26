2 killed, 6 injured in Netrakona road accident

Two persons, including a police constable, were killed and six persons injured in a road accident in Joushi area on the Netrokona-Mymensingh highway today.

Police and witnesses said the accident occurred when a Mymensingh-bound CNG-run-auto-rickshaw from Netrakona collided head-on with a private car coming from the opposite direction.

Being informed, two separate rescue teams of police and fire service personnel from Netrokona district headquarters rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies and rescued the injured ones and sent them to Netrokona Sadar hospital, they said.

The dead were Azizul Hakim, 35, police constable of Fakirer Bazar police investigation center under Barhatta police station in the district, and Faruk Miah, 22, driver of the CNG-run auto-rickshaw, they added.

Additional police super Mohammad Lutfor Rahman said they seized both the vehicles.