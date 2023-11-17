2 killed, 5 injured as bus loses control on Bangabandhu expressway

At least two were killed, and five injured as a bus of Bhola Transport lost control and crashed into a road island in Sreenagar, Munshiganj, portion of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway.

The incident occurred around 7:30am on Friday (17 November) when the Dhaka-bound bus veered off its lane at a fast pace and collided with the island.

Seven people were reported injured initially, said Mahfuz Riven, in charge of the Munshiganj Sreenagar Fire Service and Civil Defence.

"The injured were rushed to the Sreenagar Health Complex, where two of them were declared dead on arrival by the duty doctors.

"The remaining five injured have been transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment," he added.