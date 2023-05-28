2 killed, 4 injured in Cumilla road accident

Bangladesh

UNB
28 May, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 01:05 pm

Related News

2 killed, 4 injured in Cumilla road accident

UNB
28 May, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 01:05 pm
2 killed, 4 injured in Cumilla road accident

Two people were killed and four others injured when a microbus overturned after being hit by a truck on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Cumilla's Daudkandi, police said.

The accident took place at Shahidnagar in Daudkandi upazila of the highway at 8:30am on Sunday (28 May).

The deceased have been identified as Badsha Mia of Daudkandi's Bhabanipur and Dulal Mia of Ketundi village.

Daudkandi highway police station OC Jahangir Alam said a truck hit the Daudkandi-bound microbus from behind. As a result, the microbus overturned on the side of the road killing two and injuring four others.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Gauripur Upazila Health Complex.

Meanwhile, the police recovered the bodies of the deceased and sent them to the Gauripur Upazila Health Complex morgue for autopsy.

The vehicles involved in the accident have also been seized, the OC added.

Top News

road accident / Cumilla / road safety

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unwinding poolside, she revels in self-care, her flawless complexion glowing under the gentle sun. Photo: Rony Rezaul. Model: Tangia Zaman Methila

Dive into Summer Style: Get Ready to Sizzle by the Pool

1h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'Cybercriminals are creating new ways of hacking'

3h | Panorama
Under SmartMek’s package, farmers can have access to large agricultural machines such as combined harvesters. Photo: TBS

SmartMek: Providing digitised services to the farmers through smart cards

4h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

AI will supercharge productivity. Will workers benefit?

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

3h | TBS World
Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

21h | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

2d | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Illustration: Asifur Rahman
NBR

Tax return filing any time, but with penalty