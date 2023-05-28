2 killed, 4 injured in Cumilla road accident

Two people were killed and four others injured when a microbus overturned after being hit by a truck on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Cumilla's Daudkandi, police said.

The accident took place at Shahidnagar in Daudkandi upazila of the highway at 8:30am on Sunday (28 May).

The deceased have been identified as Badsha Mia of Daudkandi's Bhabanipur and Dulal Mia of Ketundi village.

Daudkandi highway police station OC Jahangir Alam said a truck hit the Daudkandi-bound microbus from behind. As a result, the microbus overturned on the side of the road killing two and injuring four others.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Gauripur Upazila Health Complex.

Meanwhile, the police recovered the bodies of the deceased and sent them to the Gauripur Upazila Health Complex morgue for autopsy.

The vehicles involved in the accident have also been seized, the OC added.